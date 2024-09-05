EFCC Claims Binance Executive Tigran Gambaryan Is Rejecting Medical Treatment in Detention

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) informed the Federal High Court on Wednesday that Tigran Gambaryan, a Binance executive facing $35.4 million in money laundering charges, is refusing medical treatment while in detention.

Gambaryan, who is the second defendant in the case, has applied for bail through his lawyer, Mark Mordi, citing deteriorating health and the need for medical care. The EFCC, however, opposed the bail, arguing that Gambaryan’s condition is not severe enough to warrant release and that he has declined treatment offered at top medical facilities.

EFCC’s lead counsel, Ekene Iheanacho, stated that Gambaryan, held at Kuje Correctional Facility, was taken to several premier institutions, including the State House Clinic and Nizamiye Hospital. Iheanacho revealed that Gambaryan had refused medication and was dissatisfied with the care provided, despite medical reports indicating no significant deterioration.

The EFCC contends that Gambaryan has managed with his condition for 12 years and may be exaggerating his illness to secure bail. Iheanacho urged the court to dismiss the bail application, asserting that Gambaryan can receive adequate care within the prison facility.

In response, Gambaryan’s lawyer argued that his client requires specialized medical treatment not available in prison and criticized the prison system for inadequate care.

Mordi requested bail or, alternatively, the substitution of Gambaryan with another Binance representative in the case.

Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the ruling on the bail application to October 9, 2024, and instructed the Correctional Facility to ensure Gambaryan’s access to medical care and specialists as needed.