South East

Ebonyi State Approves ₦70,000 New Minimum Wage for Civil Servants

By: David Okafor

Date:

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has approved a new minimum wage of ₦70,000 for civil servants in the state. He made the announcement during a press briefing at the New Government House in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Governor Nwifuru clarified that the ₦70,000 is not a general salary increment but the least amount any worker in the state will earn. He directed the State Head of Service to finalize the payment modalities.

“There’s a difference between minimum wage and salary increment. The new minimum wage means the least amount a worker will earn is ₦70,000, not that it’s an across-the-board increase,” the Governor explained.

He also affirmed that his administration will fully comply with the Supreme Court ruling on financial autonomy for local governments, ensuring that local government councils manage their own resources and implement their own projects.

