Victor Osimhen, one of the world’s top strikers, who led Napoli to a miraculous third Serie A title, is now set to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan—a development no one saw coming. Once destined for the elite, Osimhen’s path has taken a surprising turn, raising questions about how a player of his caliber ended up in Turkey.

Critics argue that an injury-prone player with just one extraordinary season shouldn’t command a price tag as high as €130 million (£110 million). But does this viewpoint overlook just how much Osimhen has evolved and achieved?

His career highlights include a collection of stunning goals and assists that have left fans in awe. Among them, one goal stands out above the rest—a goal so spectacular that Napoli legend Antonio Careca remarked, “Pele would have been proud.” This was the goal of the month in January 2023, when Osimhen opened the scoring against Jose Mourinho’s Roma with a breathtaking volley after expertly controlling a cross. Even Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen described it as “simply lovely.”

Osimhen’s impact on Napoli was transformative. His determination and belief in winning the Scudetto, which he constantly conveyed to his teammates, played a crucial role in the club’s first Serie A title in 33 years. His efforts extended beyond scoring 31 goals and providing five assists in 39 matches; it was his mentality that won the hearts of an entire city.

Despite his brilliance, Osimhen has faced challenges, including injuries and Napoli’s dismal title defense. With the departure of key figures like Luciano Spalletti and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, and the arrival of a new coach unfamiliar with Napoli’s previous success, the club’s once-fluid style of play became disjointed. Osimhen, still managing 17 goals and four assists in 32 appearances, struggled under these conditions and faced additional turmoil, including racist abuse from the club’s social media.

Napoli’s decision to set Osimhen’s release clause at €130 million has been questioned, especially given the inconsistencies of other players in the market. But for those who watched him lead Napoli to glory, Osimhen’s value is beyond price.

After a tumultuous transfer window, Galatasaray emerged as his unexpected destination. Although the move has been labeled a “fall from grace,” it allows Osimhen to fulfill a minor dream of playing for the club once graced by his idol, Didier Drogba. Importantly, the deal includes a clause allowing him to leave if one of the top 10 clubs on his list comes calling in January. With his release clause now lowered to €75 million (£63 million), the door remains open for a potential Premier League move in the near future.