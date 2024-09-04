Menu
Victor Osimhen to Earn €6 Million Annually at Galatasaray in Season-Long Loan from Napoli

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen will earn a net annual salary of €6 million during his one-year loan spell at Galatasaray, as announced by the Turkish Super League club on Wednesday.

This equates to approximately €115,000 per week after tax.

Galatasaray confirmed the details in an official statement, marking the end of a protracted transfer saga involving the current African Footballer of the Year.

The deal follows failed negotiations with Chelsea and Saudi club Al Ahli, leaving Napoli to agree on a temporary move to Turkey.

“An agreement has been reached with professional footballer Victor James Osimhen and his club SSCN Napoli SPA for the temporary transfer of the player free of charge,” the statement from Galatasaray read.

“The football player will be paid a net seasonal salary of €6,000,000 for the 2024-2025 season.”

Osimhen, who will don the number 45 jersey, is set to stay with Galatasaray until 2025. The agreement also includes an option for Napoli to extend his contract until 2027.

