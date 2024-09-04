Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu Confirms IGP Kayode Egbetokun’s Tenure Until 2027, Clarifying Appointment Terms

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has confirmed that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun will remain in office until 2027, following initial reports suggesting an extension of his tenure. A senior police source, who chose to remain anonymous, clarified that this is not an extension but a confirmation of the original four-year tenure outlined in Egbetokun’s appointment letter.

“The tenure of the IGP was not extended but rather a clarification on his letter of appointment that stipulated four years in office,” the source stated.

This development comes after the National Assembly passed the Police Act Amendment Bill in July, ensuring that anyone appointed to the office of IGP would serve the full term specified in their appointment letter. President Tinubu had forwarded the bill to both the House of Representatives and the Senate, where it was swiftly passed in separate sessions by the lawmakers.

Egbetokun was appointed as IGP in June 2023, alongside four new service chiefs, with a four-year term set to end in 2027. Under Section 18(8) of the Police Act 2020, Egbetokun, born on September 4, 1964, would typically retire in September 2024, upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60. However, the recent confirmation means he will complete his full term, bypassing the usual retirement constraints.

This clarification highlights a recurring issue with the tenure of IGPs in Nigeria. Egbetokun’s predecessor, Usman Baba, faced a similar situation. Although Baba turned 60 in March 2023 and completed the mandatory 35 years of service, he continued in office until Egbetokun was appointed three months later by President Tinubu.

The confirmation of Egbetokun’s tenure until 2027 reinforces the importance of clarity in appointment terms and marks a significant step in the continuity of leadership within the Nigerian Police Force.

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com

