Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

PDP Demands Reversal of Petrol Price Hike, Calls it an Assault on Nigerians

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly urged the Federal Government to reverse the recent increase in petrol pump prices, labeling the move as a “brutal assault on the sensibility of Nigerians.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement released on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP criticized the price hike, stating that it disregards the well-being of the Nigerian populace. The party warned that the increase could push Nigerians to the brink, describing it as a “huge recipe for crisis” amid the already dire economic conditions under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The PDP claimed that since the beginning of the Tinubu administration, over 150 million Nigerians have been pushed below the poverty line. The statement highlighted the alarming state of the economy, with businesses collapsing daily, an inflation rate exceeding 34%, and an unemployment rate above 40%.

“The thoughtless increase in fuel price, especially at this time, is a huge recipe for crisis, as Nigerians cannot bear its worsening effect on the suffocating economic hardship which they currently face under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC administration,” Ologunagba stated.

The party accused the APC government of being indifferent to the suffering of Nigerians, who are struggling to afford basic necessities such as food, medication, and family support due to the skyrocketing cost of living driven by what it called “insensitive and reckless policies.”

Ologunagba also criticized the administration for its economic mismanagement, which has led to major multinational companies exiting the country. He questioned what President Tinubu could be telling foreign leaders during his trips abroad, where the welfare of the people is a priority.

The PDP emphasized that it has previously offered constructive advice on managing the economy, but these suggestions were ignored by the APC government. The party is now calling on President Tinubu to immediately reverse the latest fuel price increase and revisit all

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lionel Messi Omitted from 2024 Ballon d’Or Nominees as New Contenders Emerge
Next article
Labour Party Appoints 29-Member Caretaker Committee Led by Senator Nenadi Usman
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

I don’t want my own natural children, Ngolo Kante’s Marriage to Jude Littler Raises Eyebrows as He Adopts Her Children

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Story: Ngolo Kante, the renowned French footballer and World Cup...

Nigerian Navy Seizes Stolen Crude, Arrests Six Suspected Oil Thieves in Bayelsa

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
The Nigerian Navy has arrested six individuals suspected of...

Corps Members to Receive Increased Allowance Once New Minimum Wage Takes Effect, Says NYSC DG

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Serving corps members have been assured that their monthly...

Victor Osimhen to Earn €6 Million Annually at Galatasaray in Season-Long Loan from Napoli

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen will earn a net annual...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I don’t want my own natural children, Ngolo Kante’s Marriage to Jude Littler Raises Eyebrows as He Adopts Her Children

Top Stories 0
Story: Ngolo Kante, the renowned French footballer and World Cup...

Nigerian Navy Seizes Stolen Crude, Arrests Six Suspected Oil Thieves in Bayelsa

CrimeWatch 0
The Nigerian Navy has arrested six individuals suspected of...

Corps Members to Receive Increased Allowance Once New Minimum Wage Takes Effect, Says NYSC DG

Colleges 0
Serving corps members have been assured that their monthly...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

I don’t want my own natural children, Ngolo Kante’s Marriage to...

By Naija247news - 0