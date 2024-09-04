PDP Demands Reversal of Petrol Price Hike, Calls it an Assault on Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly urged the Federal Government to reverse the recent increase in petrol pump prices, labeling the move as a “brutal assault on the sensibility of Nigerians.”

In a statement released on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP criticized the price hike, stating that it disregards the well-being of the Nigerian populace. The party warned that the increase could push Nigerians to the brink, describing it as a “huge recipe for crisis” amid the already dire economic conditions under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The PDP claimed that since the beginning of the Tinubu administration, over 150 million Nigerians have been pushed below the poverty line. The statement highlighted the alarming state of the economy, with businesses collapsing daily, an inflation rate exceeding 34%, and an unemployment rate above 40%.

“The thoughtless increase in fuel price, especially at this time, is a huge recipe for crisis, as Nigerians cannot bear its worsening effect on the suffocating economic hardship which they currently face under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC administration,” Ologunagba stated.

The party accused the APC government of being indifferent to the suffering of Nigerians, who are struggling to afford basic necessities such as food, medication, and family support due to the skyrocketing cost of living driven by what it called “insensitive and reckless policies.”

Ologunagba also criticized the administration for its economic mismanagement, which has led to major multinational companies exiting the country. He questioned what President Tinubu could be telling foreign leaders during his trips abroad, where the welfare of the people is a priority.

The PDP emphasized that it has previously offered constructive advice on managing the economy, but these suggestions were ignored by the APC government. The party is now calling on President Tinubu to immediately reverse the latest fuel price increase and revisit all