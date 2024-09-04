Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

NNPCL Can’t Continue Paying Petrol Price Differential Without Going Bankrupt – Onanuga

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Presidential Aide Reveals NNPCL’s Financial Strain Due to Inability to Subsidize Petrol

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, announced on Tuesday that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has admitted to financial constraints as it can no longer afford to subsidize petrol. Onanuga shared this update in a post on X, explaining that continuing to cover the gap between the landing cost and petrol price could lead the NNPCL to bankruptcy.

He clarified that the NNPC’s debt is a result of its efforts to absorb rising petrol costs and shield Nigerian consumers, rather than any governmental deception. Onanuga noted, “NNPC recently acknowledged it can no longer sustain the price differential on its balance sheet without risking insolvency.”

This financial strain has broader implications for the government’s functionality, as the NNPC has failed to make contributions to the Federation Account, which funds various government activities. Onanuga emphasized that there are no easy solutions and that measures must be taken to ensure the NNPC’s survival, maintain government operations, and keep petrol flowing.

Onanuga highlighted the potential positive impact of the Dangote Refinery and other local refineries. He noted that once these refineries, including the government-owned Port Harcourt Refinery, are fully operational, they could become major suppliers for the local market. This development could create numerous jobs and reduce the country’s reliance on foreign exchange for petroleum imports.

Earlier, the NNPCL raised the petrol price to ₦855 per litre, while the landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was around ₦1,200.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
‘Our Quality Matches That Of America’, Dangote Refinery Rolls Out Petrol
Next article
Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina Plans Therapy After Xenophobic Abuse and Government Investigation
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina Plans Therapy After Xenophobic Abuse and Government Investigation

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
Chidimma Adetshina, who recently won the Miss Universe Nigeria...

‘Our Quality Matches That Of America’, Dangote Refinery Rolls Out Petrol

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Dangote Refinery Rolls Out First Petrol, Aims to Boost...

NLC Demands Reversal of Fuel Price Hike, Accuses Government of Betrayal

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday called for...

Dangote Discusses Petrol Pricing from Lagos Refinery, Promises High-Quality Fuel

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Aliko Dangote, owner of the Lagos-based refinery, addressed the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina Plans Therapy After Xenophobic Abuse and Government Investigation

Lifestyle News 0
Chidimma Adetshina, who recently won the Miss Universe Nigeria...

‘Our Quality Matches That Of America’, Dangote Refinery Rolls Out Petrol

News Analysis 0
Dangote Refinery Rolls Out First Petrol, Aims to Boost...

NLC Demands Reversal of Fuel Price Hike, Accuses Government of Betrayal

Political parties 0
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday called for...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina Plans Therapy After Xenophobic Abuse and...

Iyanuoluwa Lawal - 0