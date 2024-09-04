NEC Sets September 9 Deadline for States to Declare Positions on State Police

The National Economic Council (NEC) has mandated all Nigerian states to declare their positions on the establishment of State Police by September 9, 2024. This directive was issued during a meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday.

Following the meeting at the State House in Abuja, Acting Governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal, briefed State House Correspondents, revealing that out of the 36 states, four have yet to submit their stances on the matter to the NEC.

NEC has insisted that these four states must communicate their positions by Monday. Failure to do so will result in those states having no choice but to accept whatever decision the council reaches on the matter.

The discussion around State Police has intensified in recent years, with various leaders, including governors and regional socio-political groups like Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, advocating for its creation as a solution to the growing issues of kidnapping, banditry, and other crimes.

In mid-February 2024, President Bola Tinubu and the governors of the 36 states reached a consensus on establishing State Police as a measure to address the nation’s escalating security challenges.

A month later, 16 governors submitted their reports to the NEC, expressing support for State Police and recommending amendments to the 1999 Constitution to facilitate its creation. Since then, more states have submitted their positions, leaving only four yet to do so.

Despite widespread support, the proposal has faced criticism from some quarters. Concerns have been raised about potential funding challenges, as some governors may request an increase in monthly allocations to sustain State Police. Additionally, there are fears that State Police could be misused by governors to target political opponents.

As the September 9 deadline approaches, the remaining states are under pressure to clarify their positions, ensuring that their voices are heard in the final decision-making process.