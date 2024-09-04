NANS Denies Organizing Protest Over Petrol Price Hike, Calls for Investigation into False Claims

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has refuted claims that it is organizing a nationwide protest against the recent increase in petrol prices. This denial follows the circulation of a purported statement attributed to NANS, which announced plans to shut down major cities across the country beginning September 15, 2024, in protest of the price hike.

The alleged statement also demanded the reversal of the petrol price increase and the removal of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

However, NANS Senate President, Afeez Akinteye, dismissed the statement as false and urged the public to disregard it. He called on security agencies to investigate the source of the misinformation, describing those responsible as “faceless entities” seeking to exploit the name of NANS for malicious purposes.

“We strongly urge the public, the media, and all stakeholders to disregard these false reports. The individuals or groups behind these rumors aim to destabilize the country and create unnecessary tension among citizens,” Akinteye stated. “We categorically disassociate ourselves from any such plans or intentions.”

Akinteye further emphasized that the use of NANS’ name to spread such dangerous and unfounded claims poses a threat to national security and undermines the legitimate efforts of Nigerian students seeking positive change.

He called on security agencies to take decisive action against those attempting to incite unrest or disrupt national peace by misusing the NANS name. Akinteye reiterated NANS’ commitment to advocating for the rights and welfare of Nigerian students through peaceful and lawful means.

“NANS remains steadfast in its mission to advocate for the rights and welfare of Nigerian students. We will continue to pursue this mission through peaceful, lawful, and constructive channels. Let it be known that NANS stands firmly for peace, progress, and the unity of our nation,” he concluded.