Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

NANS Denies Organizing Protest Over Petrol Price Hike, Calls for Investigation into False Claims

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has refuted claims that it is organizing a nationwide protest against the recent increase in petrol prices. This denial follows the circulation of a purported statement attributed to NANS, which announced plans to shut down major cities across the country beginning September 15, 2024, in protest of the price hike.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The alleged statement also demanded the reversal of the petrol price increase and the removal of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

However, NANS Senate President, Afeez Akinteye, dismissed the statement as false and urged the public to disregard it. He called on security agencies to investigate the source of the misinformation, describing those responsible as “faceless entities” seeking to exploit the name of NANS for malicious purposes.

“We strongly urge the public, the media, and all stakeholders to disregard these false reports. The individuals or groups behind these rumors aim to destabilize the country and create unnecessary tension among citizens,” Akinteye stated. “We categorically disassociate ourselves from any such plans or intentions.”

Akinteye further emphasized that the use of NANS’ name to spread such dangerous and unfounded claims poses a threat to national security and undermines the legitimate efforts of Nigerian students seeking positive change.

He called on security agencies to take decisive action against those attempting to incite unrest or disrupt national peace by misusing the NANS name. Akinteye reiterated NANS’ commitment to advocating for the rights and welfare of Nigerian students through peaceful and lawful means.

“NANS remains steadfast in its mission to advocate for the rights and welfare of Nigerian students. We will continue to pursue this mission through peaceful, lawful, and constructive channels. Let it be known that NANS stands firmly for peace, progress, and the unity of our nation,” he concluded.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
N3 Billion Distributed to States Affected by Floods as NEC Takes Action on Disaster Relief
Next article
Victor Osimhen to Earn €6 Million Annually at Galatasaray in Season-Long Loan from Napoli
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

I don’t want my own natural children, Ngolo Kante’s Marriage to Jude Littler Raises Eyebrows as He Adopts Her Children

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Story: Ngolo Kante, the renowned French footballer and World Cup...

Nigerian Navy Seizes Stolen Crude, Arrests Six Suspected Oil Thieves in Bayelsa

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
The Nigerian Navy has arrested six individuals suspected of...

Corps Members to Receive Increased Allowance Once New Minimum Wage Takes Effect, Says NYSC DG

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Serving corps members have been assured that their monthly...

Victor Osimhen to Earn €6 Million Annually at Galatasaray in Season-Long Loan from Napoli

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen will earn a net annual...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I don’t want my own natural children, Ngolo Kante’s Marriage to Jude Littler Raises Eyebrows as He Adopts Her Children

Top Stories 0
Story: Ngolo Kante, the renowned French footballer and World Cup...

Nigerian Navy Seizes Stolen Crude, Arrests Six Suspected Oil Thieves in Bayelsa

CrimeWatch 0
The Nigerian Navy has arrested six individuals suspected of...

Corps Members to Receive Increased Allowance Once New Minimum Wage Takes Effect, Says NYSC DG

Colleges 0
Serving corps members have been assured that their monthly...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

I don’t want my own natural children, Ngolo Kante’s Marriage to...

By Naija247news - 0