N3 Billion Distributed to States Affected by Floods as NEC Takes Action on Disaster Relief

The Federal Government has disbursed N3 billion to states impacted by recent flood disasters across Nigeria, aimed at alleviating the suffering of affected citizens.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This was revealed during the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting held on Wednesday at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, included the participation of governors, deputy governors, and key ministers.

Notably, Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Industries Limited, were also in attendance to make presentations.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, in a briefing following the meeting, stated that several northern states were among the hardest hit by the floods, resulting in significant loss of life and property.

He emphasized that the N3 billion allocation is intended to provide immediate relief, particularly in the form of food and temporary shelter for those displaced by the disaster.

The NEC further instructed that a coordinated effort, led by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, be implemented to develop a comprehensive approach to managing and mitigating flood disasters across the country. Additionally, an inventory is to be conducted to assess the extent of the damage caused by the flooding.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State also briefed reporters, announcing the reconstitution of the NEC Committee on Floods, now chaired by Vice President Shettima.

The committee includes governors Usman Ododo (Kogi State), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi State), Umar Namadi (Jigawa State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi State), and Douyi Diri (Bayelsa State), along with Ministers of State for Water Resources and representatives from relevant government agencies.