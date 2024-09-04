Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina Plans Therapy After Xenophobic Abuse and Government Investigation

Chidimma Adetshina, who recently won the Miss Universe Nigeria title, has announced her intention to seek therapy following a challenging period marked by xenophobic abuse and a government investigation in South Africa. Adetshina, a finalist in the Miss South Africa competition, faced criticism due to her Nigerian father and Mozambican mother, despite being a South African citizen.

Her participation in the Miss South Africa contest became contentious after the South African Department of Home Affairs suggested her mother might have committed “identity theft” to obtain South African nationality. Adetshina withdrew from the contest last month, just a day after the announcement. She has since expressed that the emotional toll from these events has been significant, leading her to seek professional support.

In her first interview since winning Miss Universe Nigeria on Saturday, Adetshina, 23, shared with BBC Pidgin her struggles with suppressing her emotions. “It’s just not a nice feeling,” she said, tears in her eyes. “I feel like I have been suppressing my emotions… because what has happened… it wasn’t a minor thing, it was actually really major.”

Adetshina, who was born in the Soweto township of South Africa, declined to comment on the ongoing investigation into her nationality, describing it as a “legal matter.” Despite the recent difficulties, she described winning Miss Universe Nigeria as a “very powerful moment” and reflected on her journey. “Even though it was a rough path for you, you really stepped up,” she said, expressing pride in her identity as a “strong black African woman.”

The decision for Adetshina to enter the Miss Universe Nigeria competition at its final stages, rather than from the beginning like other contestants, sparked some controversy. Critics felt it was unfair, though Adetshina defended her participation, stating, “I feel like I also went through the journey that they went through.”

Adetshina, who last visited Nigeria as a young child, plans to spend more time there before heading to Mexico for the international Miss Universe competition in November. “I still see myself proudly South African… I still see myself proudly Nigerian,” she affirmed.

Meanwhile, the South African investigation into her mother’s alleged actions continues. The Home Affairs Department’s preliminary report indicated that while Adetshina’s mother may have committed identity theft, Adetshina herself could not have been involved as she was an infant at the time.

Reflecting on her turbulent experience, Adetshina offered a message to the world: “Set those goals for yourself. It might seem too scary but set them and always do everything in your power to make sure you achieve them.”