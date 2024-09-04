Labour Party Appoints 29-Member Caretaker Committee Led by Senator Nenadi Usman

The Labour Party has announced the formation of a 29-member caretaker committee, chaired by former Minister of Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman. The committee was established to oversee the election of new party leadership within the next 90 days.

Senator Darlington Nwokocha, the Immediate-past Senate Minority Deputy Leader, has been appointed as Secretary of the committee. This decision was made during the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) and Extended Stakeholders meeting, held at the Government House in Umuahia, as confirmed in a statement by Ukoha Njoku, Chief Press Secretary to the Abia State governor.

The caretaker committee’s mandate includes organizing Ward, Local Government, State Congresses, and a National Convention in accordance with the Labour Party’s Constitution. The meeting emphasized the need to avoid any leadership vacuum, particularly given the expiration of the National Working Committee’s (NWC) tenure, previously headed by Barrister Julius Abure, on June 10, 2024.

The committee is composed of members representing various sectors, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Senate, House of Representatives, State Houses of Assembly, and gubernatorial candidates from the last election. The meeting also praised Governor Alex Otti for his leadership in hosting the event and urged party members to support the committee in fulfilling its responsibilities.

Governor Otti addressed the meeting, highlighting the need to resolve the party’s internal challenges and focus on its survival, rather than on the composition of the NWC, as long as it remains constitutionally valid.

Labour Party’s National Leader and 2023 Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, stressed the importance of adhering to legal guidelines to prevent the party from collapsing. He expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to navigate the party through its current challenges and urged members to offer their full support.

In response, Senator Usman, speaking on behalf of the committee, thanked Mr. Obi and other stakeholders for their trust and pledged to fulfill the committee’s mandate. The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of confidence in Mr. Obi’s leadership and a resolution urging members with legal disputes against the party to withdraw them in the interest of unity.