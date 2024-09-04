Corps Members to Receive Increased Allowance Once New Minimum Wage Takes Effect, Says NYSC DG

Serving corps members have been assured that their monthly allowances will be increased in line with the newly approved minimum wage as soon as civil servants begin to receive it.

This assurance was given by the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, during his visit to the Kebbi State Orientation Camp in Dakingari and the Sokoto State Orientation Camp in Wamakko.

General Ahmed emphasized that the contributions of corps members to the socio-economic development of Nigeria are invaluable and cannot be overlooked. He encouraged them to take full advantage of their service year to develop themselves and prepare for future success.

He also urged the corps members to participate in the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) program, which is designed to equip them with vocational skills for self-reliance.

This announcement comes after the federal government and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) agreed on a new minimum wage of ₦70,000 for civil servants.