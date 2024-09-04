African Drugmaker in Talks to Manufacture Mpox Vaccines Amid Rising Outbreak Concerns

Story: African pharmaceutical giant Aspen Pharmacare is in discussions with potential partners to manufacture mpox vaccines at its facilities, according to CEO Stephen Saad in a recent interview with Reuters.

The move comes as Africa faces mounting pressure to contain an outbreak of mpox, a potentially deadly infection that the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in mid-August. The new strain, which began spreading from the Democratic Republic of Congo, has now affected 13 African countries, resulting in over 22,800 cases and 622 deaths this year alone, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are in discussions with various entities,” Saad confirmed, though he did not disclose the names of the companies involved. “We have both the capacity and the capability to produce the mpox vaccine, and we are confident in our ability to manufacture the product.”

Saad emphasized that Aspen’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, where they were left with unused production capacity due to unmet vaccine demand, has informed their approach to these new talks. Aspen has set two key conditions for proceeding: a firm commitment to order volumes and financial support for the technology transfer necessary to produce the vaccines.

“Firstly, we need assurances on volume commitments. We cannot be promised large orders only to see them vanish,” Saad stated. “Secondly, there is a cost involved in transferring the technology into our facility, and we require that someone covers this expense.”

Mpox, which spreads through close contact, typically causes mild symptoms but can be fatal in rare cases. The disease is characterized by flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body.