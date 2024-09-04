Menu
Search
Subscribe
Pharmaceuticals

African Drugmaker in Talks to Manufacture Mpox Vaccines Amid Rising Outbreak Concerns

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Story: African pharmaceutical giant Aspen Pharmacare is in discussions with potential partners to manufacture mpox vaccines at its facilities, according to CEO Stephen Saad in a recent interview with Reuters.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The move comes as Africa faces mounting pressure to contain an outbreak of mpox, a potentially deadly infection that the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in mid-August. The new strain, which began spreading from the Democratic Republic of Congo, has now affected 13 African countries, resulting in over 22,800 cases and 622 deaths this year alone, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are in discussions with various entities,” Saad confirmed, though he did not disclose the names of the companies involved. “We have both the capacity and the capability to produce the mpox vaccine, and we are confident in our ability to manufacture the product.”

Saad emphasized that Aspen’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, where they were left with unused production capacity due to unmet vaccine demand, has informed their approach to these new talks. Aspen has set two key conditions for proceeding: a firm commitment to order volumes and financial support for the technology transfer necessary to produce the vaccines.

“Firstly, we need assurances on volume commitments. We cannot be promised large orders only to see them vanish,” Saad stated. “Secondly, there is a cost involved in transferring the technology into our facility, and we require that someone covers this expense.”

Mpox, which spreads through close contact, typically causes mild symptoms but can be fatal in rare cases. The disease is characterized by flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
China Coughs Out $5 Billion to Help Nigeria, Develop Its Power Sector, Boost Regional Stability
Next article
Xi Wants Bigger Returns, Fewer Headaches From African Debt Deals
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Xi Wants Bigger Returns, Fewer Headaches From African Debt Deals

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
When Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes African leaders to...

China Coughs Out $5 Billion to Help Nigeria, Develop Its Power Sector, Boost Regional Stability

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
BEIJING/LAGOS, Sept 3 – China has committed to...

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina Plans Therapy After Xenophobic Abuse and Government Investigation

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
Chidimma Adetshina, who recently won the Miss Universe Nigeria...

NNPCL Can’t Continue Paying Petrol Price Differential Without Going Bankrupt – Onanuga

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Presidential Aide Reveals NNPCL’s Financial Strain Due to Inability...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Xi Wants Bigger Returns, Fewer Headaches From African Debt Deals

The Big Read 0
When Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes African leaders to...

China Coughs Out $5 Billion to Help Nigeria, Develop Its Power Sector, Boost Regional Stability

Analysis 0
BEIJING/LAGOS, Sept 3 – China has committed to...

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina Plans Therapy After Xenophobic Abuse and Government Investigation

Lifestyle News 0
Chidimma Adetshina, who recently won the Miss Universe Nigeria...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Xi Wants Bigger Returns, Fewer Headaches From African Debt Deals

By Naija247news - 0