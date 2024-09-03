Menu
Search
Subscribe
North West

Yobe State Holds Funeral for 34 Victims of Suspected Boko Haram Attack, Plans Military Formation

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

Yobe State officials, led by Deputy Governor Idi Barde-Gubana, held funeral prayers for the 34 victims killed in a suspected Boko Haram attack on Sunday. During the ceremony, the deputy governor expressed his sympathy to the victims’ families and assured them that the state government would work closely with the Federal Government to establish a military presence in the area to prevent further attacks.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The deputy governor also instructed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide care for the displaced persons and those injured, ensuring they receive adequate support in camps and hospitals.

Eyewitness Ali Abdullahi, a physically challenged individual, recounted the horrific event, stating that many people were killed and several shops destroyed. Abdullahi, who was spared by the attackers because of his disability, shared that the assailants suspect the community of providing military intelligence.

Another resident, Zanna Umar, mentioned that the attack resulted in about 125 deaths, with 34 bodies buried locally and others taken by families for burial. The rest would be buried in the following days.

The deputy governor reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the affected families, including a donation of N30 million. He also emphasized plans to collaborate with security forces to establish a military formation in the area.

This recent attack on Mafa community marks one of the deadliest incidents since the Boko Haram insurgency began 14 years ago.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Sigh of relief as Dangote Refinery launches Euro-V petrol.
Next article
Increasing Agricultural Productivity Will Reduce Malnutrition In Nigeria – Bill Gates
Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Increasing Agricultural Productivity Will Reduce Malnutrition In Nigeria – Bill Gates

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Bill Gates Advocates for Improved Agricultural Productivity to Combat...

Sigh of relief as Dangote Refinery launches Euro-V petrol.

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
…Promises no more importation of polypropylene as from October ...

China-Africa Relations at a Crossroads

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
China’s $170 Billion Investment in Africa: Debt, Strategic Interests,...

China Captures 72% of DRC’s Cobalt Mines, $300M Zimbabwe Lithium Plant as Influence grows

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
China-Africa relations have seen significant growth over the past...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Increasing Agricultural Productivity Will Reduce Malnutrition In Nigeria – Bill Gates

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
Bill Gates Advocates for Improved Agricultural Productivity to Combat...

Sigh of relief as Dangote Refinery launches Euro-V petrol.

News Analysis 0
…Promises no more importation of polypropylene as from October ...

China-Africa Relations at a Crossroads

The Big Read 0
China’s $170 Billion Investment in Africa: Debt, Strategic Interests,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Increasing Agricultural Productivity Will Reduce Malnutrition In Nigeria – Bill Gates

By Naija247news - 0