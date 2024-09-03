Yobe State Holds Funeral for 34 Victims of Suspected Boko Haram Attack, Plans Military Formation

Yobe State officials, led by Deputy Governor Idi Barde-Gubana, held funeral prayers for the 34 victims killed in a suspected Boko Haram attack on Sunday. During the ceremony, the deputy governor expressed his sympathy to the victims’ families and assured them that the state government would work closely with the Federal Government to establish a military presence in the area to prevent further attacks.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The deputy governor also instructed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide care for the displaced persons and those injured, ensuring they receive adequate support in camps and hospitals.

Eyewitness Ali Abdullahi, a physically challenged individual, recounted the horrific event, stating that many people were killed and several shops destroyed. Abdullahi, who was spared by the attackers because of his disability, shared that the assailants suspect the community of providing military intelligence.

Another resident, Zanna Umar, mentioned that the attack resulted in about 125 deaths, with 34 bodies buried locally and others taken by families for burial. The rest would be buried in the following days.

The deputy governor reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the affected families, including a donation of N30 million. He also emphasized plans to collaborate with security forces to establish a military formation in the area.

This recent attack on Mafa community marks one of the deadliest incidents since the Boko Haram insurgency began 14 years ago.