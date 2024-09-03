Tinubu and Xi Jinping Elevate Nigeria-China Relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

President Bola Tinubu met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday, where they announced the elevation of Nigeria-China relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. This marks a significant step in the diplomatic ties between the two nations, emphasizing mutual development, security, and economic collaboration.

According to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, both leaders agreed to foster a high-level Nigeria-China community with a shared future. Tinubu, attending the meeting as the Chairman of ECOWAS, highlighted the importance of this visit for Nigeria and the broader African continent, noting the long-standing ties between China and Nigeria, which span over five decades.

Tinubu emphasized Nigeria’s potential as Africa’s most populous nation and its largest economy, driven by a young and dynamic population. He stressed that the upgraded partnership with China aims to boost economic growth and cross-sectoral development. “This comprehensive strategic partnership should result in robust development, stability, and security in the West African sub-region,” Tinubu said.

The Nigerian President also discussed his administration’s commitment to economic reforms, drawing parallels to President Xi’s successful economic strategies in China. He assured that Nigeria is diligently reforming its economy, focusing on tax, tariff reviews, and creating an investor-friendly environment.

President Xi echoed Tinubu’s sentiments, acknowledging the strong bilateral ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations 50 years ago. He highlighted the importance of strategic coordination between China and Nigeria, particularly as major developing nations, to bolster China-Africa relations and advance the collective progress of Global South countries.

Xi also mentioned the upcoming 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit as a platform to strengthen mutual friendships and further consolidate China-Africa relations, with China and Nigeria serving as models of cooperation.