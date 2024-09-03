STEL Retail Launches with Saheed Balogun and Top Tech Brands on September 7, 2024

STEL Retail Limited’s Launch on September 7, 2024, to Feature Top Tech Brands and Nollywood Icon Saheed Balogun

STEL Retail Limited is set to make a significant impact in Nigeria’s mobile accessories market with its grand launch on September 7, 2024. The company, a new venture from the Syn Nigeria group, will kick off with a high-profile event featuring Nollywood veteran Saheed Balogun as the guest of honor.

The launch will be held at STEL’s flagship store on Km 33, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Eputu, Lagos, marking the debut of a comprehensive mobile accessories exhibition. Key industry players such as Oraimo, MTN, Baseus, and New Age will be showcased, promising an event rich in tech innovations and networking opportunities.

According to Akinola Akintilebo, founder and CEO of Syn Nigeria, the inclusion of Saheed Balogun and top tech brands emphasizes STEL’s mission to merge technology with Nigerian culture. “We’re excited to blend celebrity appeal with cutting-edge tech and local creativity,” Akintilebo stated.

The event will also spotlight STEL’s efforts to nurture young Nigerian tech entrepreneurs, with potential unveilings of new, locally-developed mobile accessories and smart devices.

The launch aligns with STEL’s broader strategy to promote tech literacy among Nigerian youth, with a planned nationwide initiative to offer coding and digital skills training over the next five years.

Industry analyst Funmilayo Adesina commented, “STEL’s approach of integrating celebrity engagement with top-tier tech brands could redefine mobile technology events in Nigeria, turning the launch into an industry-wide celebration.”

With inflation impacting consumer spending, this launch represents a notable moment for both the tech sector and Nigerian culture.