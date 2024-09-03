Menu
Search
Subscribe
Fin-tech

STEL Retail Launches with Saheed Balogun and Top Tech Brands on September 7, 2024

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

STEL Retail Limited’s Launch on September 7, 2024, to Feature Top Tech Brands and Nollywood Icon Saheed Balogun

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

STEL Retail Limited is set to make a significant impact in Nigeria’s mobile accessories market with its grand launch on September 7, 2024. The company, a new venture from the Syn Nigeria group, will kick off with a high-profile event featuring Nollywood veteran Saheed Balogun as the guest of honor.

The launch will be held at STEL’s flagship store on Km 33, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Eputu, Lagos, marking the debut of a comprehensive mobile accessories exhibition. Key industry players such as Oraimo, MTN, Baseus, and New Age will be showcased, promising an event rich in tech innovations and networking opportunities.

According to Akinola Akintilebo, founder and CEO of Syn Nigeria, the inclusion of Saheed Balogun and top tech brands emphasizes STEL’s mission to merge technology with Nigerian culture. “We’re excited to blend celebrity appeal with cutting-edge tech and local creativity,” Akintilebo stated.

The event will also spotlight STEL’s efforts to nurture young Nigerian tech entrepreneurs, with potential unveilings of new, locally-developed mobile accessories and smart devices.

The launch aligns with STEL’s broader strategy to promote tech literacy among Nigerian youth, with a planned nationwide initiative to offer coding and digital skills training over the next five years.

Industry analyst Funmilayo Adesina commented, “STEL’s approach of integrating celebrity engagement with top-tier tech brands could redefine mobile technology events in Nigeria, turning the launch into an industry-wide celebration.”

With inflation impacting consumer spending, this launch represents a notable moment for both the tech sector and Nigerian culture.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Households Expected to Allocate 54.9% of Income to Food in Next Six Months Amid Rising Inflation
Next article
China wins African hearts as Satellite TV “10,000 Villages Project” Nears Completion
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

China-Africa Relations at a Crossroads

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
China’s $170 Billion Investment in Africa: Debt, Strategic Interests,...

China Captures 72% of DRC’s Cobalt Mines, $300M Zimbabwe Lithium Plant as Influence grows

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
China-Africa relations have seen significant growth over the past...

China wins African hearts as Satellite TV “10,000 Villages Project” Nears Completion

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
, but Kenyan Villagers Face Challenges As African leaders meet...

Nigerian Households Expected to Allocate 54.9% of Income to Food in Next Six Months Amid Rising Inflation

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigerian households are anticipated to dedicate 54.9% of their...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

China-Africa Relations at a Crossroads

The Big Read 0
China’s $170 Billion Investment in Africa: Debt, Strategic Interests,...

China Captures 72% of DRC’s Cobalt Mines, $300M Zimbabwe Lithium Plant as Influence grows

The Big Read 0
China-Africa relations have seen significant growth over the past...

China wins African hearts as Satellite TV “10,000 Villages Project” Nears Completion

Big Tech 0
, but Kenyan Villagers Face Challenges As African leaders meet...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

China-Africa Relations at a Crossroads

By Naija247news - 0