‘Our Quality Matches That Of America’, Dangote Refinery Rolls Out Petrol

Dangote Refinery Rolls Out First Petrol, Aims to Boost Nigeria’s Economy

After over a year since its launch in May 2023, the Dangote Refinery on Tuesday rolled out its first batch of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, from its 650,000 barrels per day facility. At a press conference, Aliko Dangote, the billionaire businessman and owner of the Lagos-based refinery, called it “a celebration day” for Nigerians. He assured citizens that the petrol produced at the refinery would be of high quality, prolonging the lifespan of vehicle engines and eliminating common engine issues. “The quality here will match that of anywhere in the world; US, America, we will make sure that nobody will beat us in terms of quality,” Dangote stated.

Dangote emphasized that once his company finalizes arrangements with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the product will be available in the market. “As soon as we finalise with the NNPCL, our product will start going into the market,” he said. He highlighted the refinery’s role in restoring industry and manufacturing in Nigeria, promoting real import substitution, and contributing to stabilizing the naira by saving and earning foreign exchange. This, he noted, would help bring down inflation and reduce the cost of living.

The $20 billion facility, which began operations in December last year, initially started with a capacity of 350,000 barrels per day and aims to reach its full capacity of 650,000 barrels per day by the end of the year. The refinery has already begun supplying diesel and aviation fuel to local marketers and has now added petrol to its output.

The rollout of petrol from the Dangote Refinery comes amid challenges faced by the NNPCL, which has admitted to owing significant debt to petrol suppliers. Reports indicate that a $6 billion debt owed by the NNPCL has exacerbated petrol scarcity in Nigeria, a recurring issue since early 2024. At times, the NNPCL has attributed supply shortages to logistics challenges and flooding. However, NNPCL spokesman Olufemi Soneye recently acknowledged that this financial strain poses a threat to the sustainability of fuel supply.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, continues to grapple with energy challenges, with all state-owned refineries currently non-operational. The country relies heavily on imported refined petroleum products, with the NNPCL as the major importer. Fuel queues are a common sight, and petrol prices have tripled since the removal of subsidies in May 2023, rising from around ₦200 per litre to about ₦800 per litre. This surge has added to the struggles of Nigerians, who rely on petrol for vehicles and electricity generation due to the nation’s unreliable power supply.

Simultaneously, the government’s unification of forex windows has led to a sharp decline in the value of the naira, plummeting from $1/₦700 to over $1/₦1600 on the parallel market. This depreciation has caused a significant rise in the prices of food and basic commodities, intensifying inflation and economic hardship for Nigerians.