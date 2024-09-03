Nigeria’s Corn Acreage Drops to 5.1 Million Hectares for 2024/2025, Lowest in 14 Years

Nigeria’s corn acreage has fallen to 5.1 million hectares for the 2024/2025 season, marking the lowest level in 14 years, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This decline is attributed to rising insecurity and increased input costs, which have discouraged farmers from cultivating the crop.

Despite the reduced acreage, corn production is expected to remain stable compared to last year, thanks to improved yields in some regions. The Mantle Labs Crop Conditions Index, which uses satellite data and AI, reports that Katsina State—Nigeria’s second-largest corn-producing area—has experienced its highest corn yields since 2019. However, crop health in other regions has either remained stable or slightly deteriorated.

Jon Pierre, CEO of Mantle Labs, indicated that Nigeria has been shifting corn acreage to other crops due to ongoing challenges. Nevertheless, the rebound in yields could offset the reduced planting area, potentially maintaining overall production levels.

The FAO has warned that staple crop prices in Sub-Saharan Africa are expected to remain above the five-year average due to reduced production, global price increases, and trade disruptions. This situation threatens food accessibility and affordability, with 55 million people in the region at risk of hunger in 2024.

In response, the Nigerian government has introduced measures to stabilize food prices, including a 180-day window for importing wheat and corn. The UN World Food Programme is undertaking its largest-ever drought relief effort in Southern Africa, aiming to secure 290,000 tons of grain to address food shortages. Meanwhile, Ghana is seeking US$500 million to mitigate drought-induced grain shortages.