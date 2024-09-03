Nigerian Households Expected to Allocate 54.9% of Income to Food in Next Six Months Amid Rising Inflation

Nigerian households are anticipated to dedicate 54.9% of their income to food over the next six months, driven by escalating inflation, according to a recent survey by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports an inflation rate of 33.40%, with food inflation exceeding 40%. The CBN’s Household Expectation Survey, conducted from July 22 to 26, 2024, reveals that Nigerians are planning significant cuts to non-essential spending.

The survey, based on responses from 1,665 households across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, highlights the following spending priorities for the next six months: 54.9% on food, 35.4% on education, 30.2% on transportation, 20.0% on electricity, and 12.2% on medical expenses. Conversely, spending on major purchases such as homes and vehicles, as well as investments, is expected to be minimal.

The survey also indicates a pessimistic outlook on inflation, with 83.7% of respondents viewing current inflation levels as high. Businesses reported a slightly less negative perception compared to households, with large businesses expressing significant concern.

Regarding the naira, the survey suggests that while households expect the currency to continue declining over the next three months, they anticipate a potential rebound by January 2025. The naira recently fell to ₦1,598 per US dollar and further to ₦1,639 due to dollar shortages.

Overall, the survey predicts continued rises in inflation, borrowing rates, and unemployment, with 80.9% of respondents believing that the economy will weaken if inflation accelerates further. Key inflation drivers identified include energy costs, exchange rates, and transportation expenses.