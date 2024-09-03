Kano State Governor Launches Inquiry into #EndBadGovernance Protest Violence

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has initiated a thorough investigation into the violence and destruction that occurred during the #EndBadGovernance protest. On Monday, Yusuf inaugurated a 14-member Judicial Commission of Inquiry (JCI) to examine the events, identify those responsible, and ensure justice.

The commission, chaired by retired Justice Lawan Wada Mahmoud, is tasked with investigating the deaths, looting, and damage to both public and private property that resulted from the protest. During the inauguration at the Government House, Governor Yusuf voiced his deep concern over the economic damage caused by the violence and stressed the importance of a comprehensive investigation.

In a statement from the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Yusuf urged the commission to conduct its work impartially and without hesitation. “The establishment of this commission is a fulfillment of our commitment to addressing the destruction,” Yusuf said. “We need a thorough investigation into both the immediate and underlying causes of the violence and to identify the perpetrators so that appropriate legal actions can be taken.”

The commission is also directed to investigate the missing documents from the high court complex, including criminal files and looted exhibits. Governor Yusuf emphasized that no one, regardless of their position, should be exempt from scrutiny. “Anyone found responsible, whether in Kano or elsewhere, must answer for their actions,” he instructed.

The commission’s responsibilities include determining the causes of the unrest that erupted in early August 2024, identifying the individuals or groups behind the violence, and recommending measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The panel will also evaluate the extent of property damage, loss of life, and the value of stolen items.

Retired Justice Lawan Wada Mahmoud expressed appreciation for the trust placed in the commission and promised a diligent and impartial investigation. “We are committed to carrying out this assignment to the best of our ability, without fear or favor,” Justice Mahmoud said.

The commission’s members include Barrister Tajuddeen Funsho, Alhaji Sani Isa Asia, Prof. Musa Muhammad Borodo, Barrister Sagir Suleiman Gezawa, ACP Munir Madugu, Shehu Abdullahi, Hajiya Gambo Abdullahi, Ambassador Ibrahim Waiya, Dr. Saidu Ahmad Dukawa, Rev. Murtala Mati Dangora, Barrister MB. Danazumi, Barrister Haruna Musa Muhammad, and Barrister Salisu Marmara, who will serve as the Secretary.

The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of the state government’s commitment to ensuring justice and preventing future unrest in Kano State.