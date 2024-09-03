Menu
Infrastructure

Kaduna State Partners with Huawei on Smart City Project

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The Kaduna State Government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei Technologies to implement a Smart City Project aimed at transforming the state.

The agreement was signed by Governor Uba Sani on behalf of Kaduna State, and Chris Lu, the CEO of Huawei Technologies, represented the company. The signing ceremony in Beijing, China, was attended by President Bola Tinubu, ministers, and other senior government officials.

Governor Sani stated that the Smart City project aims to enhance security, efficiency, and transparency in public services, improve city management, and boost competitiveness, thereby attracting talent and investment to Kaduna State. The ultimate goal is to establish a safer and more intelligent urban environment.

As a strategic partner, Huawei will provide comprehensive solutions and technical support for several key initiatives in Kaduna, including the development of a State-Level Unified Command Center, improved security systems, an Intelligent Traffic System, E-Government services, and office automation. Additional areas of focus will include Smart Education, Smart Healthcare, ICT talent development, renewable energy, and public transportation.

Governor Sani also mentioned that a joint committee would be formed by Kaduna State and Huawei to work out the details of the project’s implementation, funding, and technological deployment, ensuring that the project is feasible, sustainable, and impactful.

