Increasing Agricultural Productivity Will Reduce Malnutrition In Nigeria – Bill Gates

Bill Gates Advocates for Improved Agricultural Productivity to Combat Malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

Microsoft Co-founder and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, emphasized that enhancing agricultural productivity is crucial to tackling global malnutrition, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa. Speaking at the Nutrivision 2024 Pan-African Youth Dialogue on Nutrition held at Nile University in Abuja, Gates highlighted the need to make food more affordable and accessible, along with the use of improved seeds, to effectively combat malnutrition.

Gates pointed out that malnutrition severely limits human potential, noting that malnourished individuals are more susceptible to diseases like malaria and diarrhoea, with higher risks of fatal outcomes. Even those who survive are often unable to perform optimally in educational and other life activities due to stunted growth and development. He underscored that providing access to low-cost, nutritious foods, particularly dairy products, is key to addressing these issues.

He also mentioned the role of climate-resilient crops, which can thrive with less water or in flood-prone areas, in boosting agricultural productivity. This, according to Gates, is vital in the face of climate change and its impact on food security.

Gates expressed concern over the persistent high rates of malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa, exacerbated by inflation in countries like Nigeria, which limits access to quality food. He noted the paradox where many malnourished children technically have enough food but lack the necessary dietary balance to absorb proper nutrition.

Highlighting the importance of early intervention, Gates stressed that addressing malnutrition must begin with supporting mothers before and during pregnancy. He announced that new Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) are being introduced to prenatal care, with three million bottles soon to arrive in Nigeria to help reduce maternal anaemia and save the lives of 70,000 babies.

Gates expressed his optimism about the Gates Foundation’s increased investment in nutrition, acknowledging the complexity of the issue and the need for collaboration with both the health and agricultural sectors to find effective solutions.