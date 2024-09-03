Menu
North Central

Hajia Dada, Mother of Former Nigerian President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, Passes Away at 102

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Hajia Dada, the mother of Nigeria’s late former president Umaru Musa Yar’adua, has passed away. She died on Monday at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Katsina following a brief illness. Hajia Dada was 102 years old.

In addition to being the mother of Umaru Musa Yar’adua, she was also the mother of the late Shehu Musa Yar’adua and Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua, who currently serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army.

The family is expected to announce the burial arrangements for Hajia Dada in due course.

Umaru Musa Yar’adua served as Nigeria’s president from 2007 until his death in May 2010. Prior to that, he was the governor of Katsina State from 1999 to 2007.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

