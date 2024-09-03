Federal Government Clarifies No US Ban on Nigerian Airlines

The Federal Government of Nigeria has clarified that no US government ban is in place against Nigerian airlines. Acting Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Chris Najomo, made this statement on Monday.

Najomo explained that while Nigeria was previously categorized as Category One under the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program, the country was de-listed in 2022 due to failure to meet certain requirements. He emphasized that this de-listing was not related to any safety or security issues but rather to compliance with specific permit criteria.

The statement highlighted that Nigerian airlines can still operate flights to the US if they lease aircraft from countries with current Category One status. It also reiterated that Nigeria has passed all safety and security audits conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) without any significant concerns.

Najomo reassured that the NCAA adheres strictly to international standards and respects the sovereignty of all states, including the US, as outlined in the Convention on International Civil Aviation.