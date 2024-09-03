Menu
Search
Subscribe
Aviation

Federal Government Clarifies No US Ban on Nigerian Airlines

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The Federal Government of Nigeria has clarified that no US government ban is in place against Nigerian airlines. Acting Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Chris Najomo, made this statement on Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Najomo explained that while Nigeria was previously categorized as Category One under the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program, the country was de-listed in 2022 due to failure to meet certain requirements. He emphasized that this de-listing was not related to any safety or security issues but rather to compliance with specific permit criteria.

The statement highlighted that Nigerian airlines can still operate flights to the US if they lease aircraft from countries with current Category One status. It also reiterated that Nigeria has passed all safety and security audits conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) without any significant concerns.

Najomo reassured that the NCAA adheres strictly to international standards and respects the sovereignty of all states, including the US, as outlined in the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kano State Governor Launches Inquiry into #EndBadGovernance Protest Violence
Next article
Nigeria’s Corn Acreage Drops to 5.1 Million Hectares for 2024/2025, Lowest in 14 Years
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

China-Africa Relations at a Crossroads

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
China’s $170 Billion Investment in Africa: Debt, Strategic Interests,...

China Captures 72% of DRC’s Cobalt Mines, $300M Zimbabwe Lithium Plant as Influence grows

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
China-Africa relations have seen significant growth over the past...

China wins African hearts as Satellite TV “10,000 Villages Project” Nears Completion

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
, but Kenyan Villagers Face Challenges As African leaders meet...

STEL Retail Launches with Saheed Balogun and Top Tech Brands on September 7, 2024

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
STEL Retail Limited’s Launch on September 7, 2024, to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

China-Africa Relations at a Crossroads

The Big Read 0
China’s $170 Billion Investment in Africa: Debt, Strategic Interests,...

China Captures 72% of DRC’s Cobalt Mines, $300M Zimbabwe Lithium Plant as Influence grows

The Big Read 0
China-Africa relations have seen significant growth over the past...

China wins African hearts as Satellite TV “10,000 Villages Project” Nears Completion

Big Tech 0
, but Kenyan Villagers Face Challenges As African leaders meet...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

China-Africa Relations at a Crossroads

By Naija247news - 0