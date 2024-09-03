Enugu State Governor Renames Obinagu Road in Honor of Music Icon Mike Ejeagha

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has renamed the newly reconstructed Obinagu Road after renowned folktale music legend, ‘Gentleman’ Mike Ejeagha, in recognition of his contributions to the state’s cultural heritage. The road will now be known as Mike Ejeagha Crescent.

Governor Mbah made the announcement while commissioning four roads in the Abakpa Nike area of Enugu, including the newly named Mike Ejeagha Crescent. He emphasized the importance of celebrating the nonagenarian while he is still alive and paying tribute to his impact on the state’s cultural landscape.

“This renaming is a tribute to Mike Ejeagha’s immense contributions to the cultural heritage of Enugu State,” Mbah said. “We have decided to rename Obinagu Road, which leads to his residence, as Mike Ejeagha Road to honor him.”

Governor Mbah also visited Mike Ejeagha’s residence to express the state government’s appreciation for his cultural contributions. Mbah reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to honoring indigenous legends and promised to support Ejeagha’s upkeep as part of a broader initiative to preserve the legacies of notable figures in Enugu.

Additionally, Mbah highlighted his administration’s ongoing commitment to infrastructure development, stating that contracts have been awarded for the construction of 141 roads, including 20 rural roads, with work soon to begin on the dualization of Penocks Junction on the Enugu-Onitsha Road, extending to Opi-Nsukka.

