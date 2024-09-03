Menu
China wins African hearts as Satellite TV "10,000 Villages Project" Nears Completion

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

but Kenyan Villagers Face Challenges

As African leaders meet in Beijing for the China-Africa summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “10,000 Villages Project” is nearing completion. This initiative, launched nine years ago, aimed to provide digital TV access to remote villages across 23 African countries.

With over 9,600 villages equipped with satellite infrastructure, the project is a testament to China’s soft power in Africa. Implemented by StarTimes, a major Chinese digital TV provider, it reflects China’s strategic push to enhance its influence in Africa.

The project, funded by China’s South-South Assistance Fund, features StarTimes satellite dishes with visible logos of China Aid and local governments. In Kenya, beneficiaries have enjoyed the ability to watch global events, such as the Paris Olympics.

StarTimes, established in Africa in 2008, has grown to over 16 million subscribers. Its affordable monthly packages, ranging from 329 to 1,799 shillings ($2.50 to $14), offer a contrast to competitors like DStv, which charges between 700 and 10,500 shillings.

While the initiative initially provided free subscriptions, many villagers have faced financial strain once the trial period ended. Some have stopped using StarTimes due to the cost, with only a few free-to-air channels remaining accessible without a subscription.

Despite these issues, the project has introduced many to satellite TV and has impacted community centers, with schools and clinics benefiting from digital access. However, StarTimes’ attempt to showcase Chinese programming has received mixed reviews, with some locals finding the content outdated and preferring local news channels.

As Beijing hosts the summit, the project’s mixed success highlights the complexities of China’s soft-power strategies in Africa, reflecting both the potential and limitations of such large-scale initiatives.

STEL Retail Launches with Saheed Balogun and Top Tech Brands on September 7, 2024
China Captures 72% of DRC’s Cobalt Mines, $300M Zimbabwe Lithium Plant as Influence grows
