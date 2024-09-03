China Captures 72% of DRC’s Cobalt Mines, $300M Zimbabwe Lithium Plant as Influence grows

China-Africa relations have seen significant growth over the past two decades, particularly in economic cooperation, investment, and infrastructure projects. As Africa’s largest trading partner, China has focused on developing roads, railways, and energy infrastructure across the continent.

As the ninth Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) takes place in Beijing, the spotlight has shifted to a new frontier: renewable energy. This shift is largely driven by the global push towards green energy, with China and Africa emerging as critical players.

Africa is rich in minerals essential for renewable energy technologies, such as copper, cobalt, and lithium—key components in battery production. The race for these resources has intensified, with China, the U.S., and Europe leading the charge. China’s mining presence in Africa, though less extensive than that of Western countries, is concentrated in resource-rich nations like Guinea, Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The DRC stands out as a focal point in this new energy race. With vast reserves of cobalt and high-grade copper, the country plays a crucial role in the production of lithium batteries. China dominates this sector, owning about 72% of the DRC’s active cobalt and copper mines. The country’s mining giant, CMOC Group, is a global leader in cobalt production.

Zimbabwe, another key player, holds Africa’s largest lithium reserves, vital for electric vehicle batteries. Chinese companies have made significant investments in the country, including a $300 million lithium processing plant that positions Zimbabwe as a central hub in the global lithium supply chain.

China’s involvement in Africa’s renewable energy sector extends beyond mining. The country is also investing in large-scale projects, such as a mega battery factory in Morocco and the development of the world’s largest untapped iron ore deposit in Guinea, essential for renewable energy infrastructure.

However, China’s growing influence raises concerns for African countries. Many African nations aspire to add value to their mineral resources domestically rather than exporting raw materials and importing finished products. There are also concerns about labor standards and human rights, as well as the environmental and social impacts of rapid mining expansion.

To capitalize on China’s mineral rush, African nations can take several steps. Strengthening labor and human rights standards, learning from Chinese industrial strategies, and fostering local industries to add value to their resources are crucial. By adopting strategies similar to those used by emerging markets like Indonesia, which took control of its nickel market with China’s help, African countries can better manage their partnerships and drive their own economic growth.