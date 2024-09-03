Menu
Victor Osimhen flies to galatasaray on Loan from Napoli

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has finalized a one-year loan move from Napoli to Turkish club Galatasaray.

The Super Eagles star is already en route to Turkey, where he will be presented to Galatasaray supporters. According to a post by football journalist Fabrizio Romano on Monday night, Napoli has reduced Osimhen’s release clause from €130 million to €75 million. Additionally, the Italian club retains the option to extend his contract until 2027.

Osimhen’s loan deal, which runs until June 2025, includes a salary of €9-10 million. This move brings to an end the transfer saga that involved the Nigerian striker, Chelsea, and Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli. After the Saudi deal fell through, negotiations with Chelsea also broke down late in the transfer window, putting Osimhen in a challenging situation.

Excluded from Napoli’s squad for the season, Osimhen faced the prospect of no playing time until the next transfer window, making the move to Galatasaray a welcome resolution.

