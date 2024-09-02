UK Suspends Some Military Export Licences to Israel Over Humanitarian Law Concerns

The UK government has announced the suspension of certain export licenses for military equipment to Israel. Foreign Secretary David Lammy cited a “clear risk” that exported items could be used in “serious violations of international humanitarian law.” Approximately 30 out of 350 export licenses are being suspended, with Lammy emphasizing that this action does not amount to an arms embargo.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant expressed disappointment over the UK’s decision, while Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned that it sends a “problematic” message to Hamas. The suspension coincides with ongoing protests in Israel, including demonstrations outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence, urging the government to negotiate a hostage release deal with Hamas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his sorrow, asking “for forgiveness” for being unable to bring home alive the six hostages whose bodies were recently discovered in Gaza.