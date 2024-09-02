Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investigative News and Reports

Tigran Gambaryan: Medical records confirm surgery is needed but prosecution opposes bail

By: By Naija247news

Date:

September 2nd 2024

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

ABUJA – At the court in Abuja today, hearings resumed in Tigran Gambaryan’s trial in Nigeria. Lawyers for Tigran Gambaryan said that his detention conditions at Kuje prison have deteriorated so significantly that they have been unable to meet with him to adequately prepare for trial. They are also deeply concerned about his health conditions including a herniated disc in his back as well as suffering bouts of Pneumonia, Malaria and Tonsillitis.

What Happened in Court?
Tigran was denied use of a wheelchair to enter the court and so had to try to make his way in on crutches. He was in visible pain and very distressed and broke down crying in court. Tigran’s lawyers filed a new bail application for him on medical grounds as well as the fact that they have been blocked from entering to see him and preparing for the trial. The application was opposed by the EFCC prosecutor because they claim that he is not in ill health despite finally handing over part of his medical records which recommends surgery as soon as possible. Key elements of the record including an MRI scan were missing. Contradictingly, the EFCC prosecution is also claiming that Tigran is refusing treatment. The judge will continue to hear the application for bail and will continue the trial on September 4th.
Tigran made a plea to the judge saying that he is not receiving proper medical care at the prison and that he is being denied basic rights including access to his legal counsel and embassy representatives. The judge ordered that he be allowed to use a wheelchair.

Yuki Gambaryan has released the following statement “This situation is entirely unjust. My husband was unlawfully detained by the Nigerian government after being invited under false pretenses for a meeting in their country. During this prolonged imprisonment, his health continues to deteriorate, and now, he is in so much pain that he can barely walk. The U.S. Government must do more to help Tigran. I urge them to use every available tool to free an innocent American who is at risk of permanent damage.
I am also deeply concerned about recent statements from Nigerian authorities denying Tigran’s health issues. The truth is that the prison has withheld his medical records for months, and even the partial records they finally released today say that Tigran needs surgery. They cannot keep playing games with my husband’s life like this. This entire situation is inhumane and degrading, and I am fed up. There must be consequences for this disregard of law and human rights.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Woman Arrested in Canada for Threatening to Poison Yoruba and Benin Ethnic Groups
Next article
Tigran Gambaryan faces 20-year sentence for money laundering, echoing diaspora Nigerians in U.S. jails.
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Declare British National Andrew Wynne Wanted for Alleged Coup Plot Against President Tinubu

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Nigeria Police Force has declared Andrew Wynne, also...

Tigran Gambaryan faces 20-year sentence for money laundering, echoing diaspora Nigerians in U.S. jails.

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disputed...

Nigerian Woman Arrested in Canada for Threatening to Poison Yoruba and Benin Ethnic Groups

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Toronto Police have arrested a 46-year-old Nigerian woman, Amaka...

PDP Summons FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Over Alleged Anti-Party Remarks

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned Nyesom Wike,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Declare British National Andrew Wynne Wanted for Alleged Coup Plot Against President Tinubu

Investigative News and Reports 0
The Nigeria Police Force has declared Andrew Wynne, also...

Tigran Gambaryan faces 20-year sentence for money laundering, echoing diaspora Nigerians in U.S. jails.

Investigative News and Reports 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disputed...

Nigerian Woman Arrested in Canada for Threatening to Poison Yoruba and Benin Ethnic Groups

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
Toronto Police have arrested a 46-year-old Nigerian woman, Amaka...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Declare British National Andrew Wynne Wanted for Alleged Coup Plot...

By Naija247news - 0