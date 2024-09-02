Tigran Gambaryan: Medical records confirm surgery is needed but prosecution opposes bail

September 2nd 2024

ABUJA – At the court in Abuja today, hearings resumed in Tigran Gambaryan’s trial in Nigeria. Lawyers for Tigran Gambaryan said that his detention conditions at Kuje prison have deteriorated so significantly that they have been unable to meet with him to adequately prepare for trial. They are also deeply concerned about his health conditions including a herniated disc in his back as well as suffering bouts of Pneumonia, Malaria and Tonsillitis.

What Happened in Court?

Tigran was denied use of a wheelchair to enter the court and so had to try to make his way in on crutches. He was in visible pain and very distressed and broke down crying in court. Tigran’s lawyers filed a new bail application for him on medical grounds as well as the fact that they have been blocked from entering to see him and preparing for the trial. The application was opposed by the EFCC prosecutor because they claim that he is not in ill health despite finally handing over part of his medical records which recommends surgery as soon as possible. Key elements of the record including an MRI scan were missing. Contradictingly, the EFCC prosecution is also claiming that Tigran is refusing treatment. The judge will continue to hear the application for bail and will continue the trial on September 4th.

Tigran made a plea to the judge saying that he is not receiving proper medical care at the prison and that he is being denied basic rights including access to his legal counsel and embassy representatives. The judge ordered that he be allowed to use a wheelchair.

Yuki Gambaryan has released the following statement “This situation is entirely unjust. My husband was unlawfully detained by the Nigerian government after being invited under false pretenses for a meeting in their country. During this prolonged imprisonment, his health continues to deteriorate, and now, he is in so much pain that he can barely walk. The U.S. Government must do more to help Tigran. I urge them to use every available tool to free an innocent American who is at risk of permanent damage.

I am also deeply concerned about recent statements from Nigerian authorities denying Tigran’s health issues. The truth is that the prison has withheld his medical records for months, and even the partial records they finally released today say that Tigran needs surgery. They cannot keep playing games with my husband’s life like this. This entire situation is inhumane and degrading, and I am fed up. There must be consequences for this disregard of law and human rights.”