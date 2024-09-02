Tigran Gambaryan faces 20-year sentence for money laundering, echoing diaspora Nigerians in U.S. jails.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disputed health claims made by the family and legal team of detained Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, who is currently facing money laundering charges in Nigeria. Gambaryan’s family alleged that his health has deteriorated to the point that he “can no longer walk” due to a disk issue.

However, EFCC’s lead counsel, Ekene Iheanacho, informed Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja on September 2, 2024, that Gambaryan’s health concerns were “not as serious” as claimed. This statement was made in response to a new bail application filed by Gambaryan’s lawyer, Mark Mordi SAN, seeking his release for medical treatment.

Background:

Gambaryan’s family released a statement on August 26, 2024, saying he has been detained for six months and is suffering severe pain from a herniated disk in his back, allegedly due to lack of “appropriate medical care” in Nigeria. The family stated that Gambaryan has become bed-bound, requiring blood thinners to prevent clots, and that his muscles have atrophied.

Naija247news previously reported that the Nigerian government had accused Binance, along with Gambaryan and the fugitive Nadeem Anjarwalla, of allegedly conspiring to conceal the origin of $35.4 million from unlawful activities in Nigeria.

In a previous hearing on July 30, 2024, Justice Emeka Nwite had issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a medical doctor at Kuje Correctional Centre for failing to produce Gambaryan’s medical report. Justice Nwite also ordered Gambaryan to be taken to Nizamiye Hospital for a 24-hour medical checkup under full security.

Court Proceedings:

During the latest proceedings, Gambaryan’s lawyer argued for his client’s release on medical grounds, citing a bail application filed on August 28, 2024. He criticized the delay in obtaining Gambaryan’s medical report as ordered by the court.

Iheanocho countered, stating that the health records he reviewed indicated that Gambaryan’s condition is not as severe as portrayed. He further noted that Gambaryan had been living with the disk condition for the past 12 years and that Nigerian authorities had provided adequate care, including visits to various hospitals.

Gambaryan admitted in court that he had managed his disk condition for 12 years, but the lack of proper treatment while in detention has exacerbated his condition, causing permanent nerve damage.

Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the matter to September 4.

Additional Information:

A director from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) testified that Binance had become a benchmark for determining Nigeria’s exchange rate. The SEC, responsible for overseeing the capital market, enforces compliance, monitors the market, and registers stakeholders.

Binance and its executives face two separate legal battles in Nigeria: one from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for tax evasion and another from the EFCC for money laundering and foreign exchange violations. While FIRS has dropped charges against the executives, the EFCC continues its case.

Gambaryan’s family has raised concerns over his health and urged the EFCC to release him while pursuing legal action against Binance.