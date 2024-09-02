‘This is my last year’ – Mohamed Salah Hints at Leaving Liverpool, No Contract Talks Yet

Mohamed Salah Hints at Leaving Liverpool, No Contract Talks Yet

Mohamed Salah has suggested that this could be his final season at Liverpool, revealing that the club has yet to approach him about a new contract. The 32-year-old Egyptian forward, whose current deal expires next summer, scored in Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday and admitted he approached the match as if it were his last at Old Trafford.

Salah told Sky Sports, “I was coming to the game thinking, ‘look, it could be the last time.’ Nobody at the club has talked to me about a new contract, so I’m treating this as my last season and we’ll see what happens at the end.”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot responded to Salah’s comments by focusing on his performance, stating, “It’s a lot of ‘if’. At this moment he is one of ours, and I am really happy with his performance. I prefer to discuss how well Mo played today rather than contract talks.”

Salah signed a three-year contract extension in July 2022, reportedly making him Liverpool’s highest-paid player at over £350,000 per week. Last September, Liverpool rejected a £150 million offer from Al-Ittihad for Salah.

In his standout performance at Old Trafford, Salah extended his impressive record:

• He has either scored or assisted in 17 of Liverpool’s last 23 Premier League goals against Manchester United, more than any other player.

• Salah has netted 10 goals in nine appearances at Old Trafford for Liverpool, becoming only the second player since 1992-93 to score 10 or more goals at a single away ground for a Premier League club.

• He is the first player to score in five consecutive away matches against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s victory keeps them second in the league, trailing Manchester City on goal difference. Salah praised the result, emphasizing the significance of the derby and the need to win every game to challenge for the title. He noted, “We need to carry on and if you want to fight for the league you have to win each game.”