Russian Missile Barrage Hits Kyiv on First Day of School Year, Damaging Schools and Injuring Civilians

Hours before thousands of children were set to return to school for the first day of the academic year, Russia launched a barrage of missiles at Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the attack hit a water treatment plant, the entrance of a metro station used as a shelter, two schools, and a university. Ukraine’s military reported that 22 cruise and ballistic missiles were intercepted and destroyed by the air force. Local authorities confirmed that three people were injured by debris from the downed missiles.

Despite the bombardment, many parents and teachers in Kyiv sought to maintain a sense of normalcy, marking the first day of school with music and flowers. One parent described hiding with her daughter at home during the attack before taking her to school, emphasizing the resilience of Ukrainians. “Children are smiling, but you can see the strain on the faces of their teachers [who] carry this burden,” she told the BBC, expressing gratitude for the efforts to make the day a celebration for the children.

For some, the day was filled with anxiety. Yevheniia, a 33-year-old mother, recalled how her six-year-old daughter’s hands were shaking as they left their smoke-filled apartment to head to school. “We still need to go to school, right? We are Ukrainians,” she said she told her daughter. Alina, a student at the damaged university, recounted how she “started screaming” when the air raid sirens sounded, prompting everyone to seek shelter in their dormitory’s bomb shelter. The sirens blared for nearly two hours until the military declared the skies clear.

Following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky underscored the importance of the first day of school for children, their families, and teachers. “All our schools, all higher education institutions that are working today are proof of the resilience of our people and the strength of Ukraine,” Zelensky stated on his Telegram channel.

The missile strikes put all of Ukraine on alert for several hours. Poland, a neighboring NATO member, deployed its own and allied aircraft to secure its airspace during the Russian strikes.

In the broader conflict, analysts report that Russian forces have accelerated their offensive in the Donbas region, with Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming significant territorial gains in recent weeks. Despite this, Ukrainian forces have conducted operations in Russia’s Kursk region, which have reportedly slowed Moscow’s advances. President Zelensky defended these incursions, suggesting they were intended to alleviate pressure on the eastern front.