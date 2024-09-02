Putin Visits Mongolia, His First Trip to ICC Member Since Arrest Warrant

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia on Monday, marking his first visit to a member state of the International Criminal Court (ICC) since it issued an arrest warrant for him last year. Putin was greeted with a guard of honour upon landing in Ulaanbaatar, the Mongolian capital, in what is seen as a display of defiance against the ICC, Ukraine, Western countries, and human rights organizations that have called for his arrest.

The ICC, based in The Hague, issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023, accusing him of the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The court alleges there are “reasonable grounds to believe” Putin is responsible for the war crime of unlawfully deporting these children to Russia. Despite these accusations, Mongolia did not detain Putin upon his arrival, sparking outrage from Ukraine.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry condemned Mongolia’s actions, accusing the country of “sharing responsibility” for Putin’s alleged war crimes. Ukrainian spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi criticized Mongolia’s failure to arrest Putin as a “heavy blow” to the ICC’s credibility and pledged to seek repercussions for Ulaanbaatar’s decision.

The ICC has emphasized that its member states have an “obligation” to arrest individuals sought by the court. However, in practice, the ICC relies on member states to enforce its orders, and little can be done if a country chooses not to comply. The Kremlin has dismissed concerns over Putin’s potential arrest, citing no worry about his safety during the visit.

Mongolia, historically under Soviet influence and strategically positioned between Russia and China, has maintained a neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict, abstaining from UN votes and not condemning Russia’s actions. Since the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991, Mongolia has sought to balance relations with both Moscow and Beijing.

Critics argue that Mongolia’s decision not to arrest Putin undermines the ICC’s authority. Amnesty International warned that failing to act against Putin could embolden him and weaken the court’s legitimacy. “President Putin is a fugitive from justice,” said Altantuya Batdorj, executive director of Amnesty International Mongolia. “Any trip to an ICC member state that does not end in arrest will encourage President Putin’s current course of action.”

Despite calls for action, this visit to Mongolia marks a rare exception, as Putin had previously avoided traveling to ICC member states. Last year, he canceled plans to attend a BRICS summit in South Africa, another ICC member, after facing pressure from both domestic and international actors urging his arrest.

In June, Mongolia was among 93 countries that signed a statement of “unwavering support” for the ICC, calling on member states to cooperate with the court to ensure justice for all victims of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other serious violations of international law.