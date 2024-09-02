PDP Summons FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Over Alleged Anti-Party Remarks

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to appear before its disciplinary committee over alleged anti-party activities. This was confirmed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, during an interview with Channels TV on Monday. Abdullahi stated that Wike, the former Governor of Rivers State, has received a formal letter instructing him to explain his controversial statements, including a recent remark about “putting fire” in the states of PDP governors.

Abdullahi criticized Wike’s comments as inappropriate and expressed the party’s disappointment, saying, “Wike should be able to manage his words carefully; that was a very disappointing remark. We weren’t expecting him to say that, and we are not with him on that.”

The PDP’s action comes shortly after Wike defended his decision to join the administration of President Bola Tinubu, despite being a member of the opposition party. Wike, the only PDP member in Tinubu’s cabinet, addressed the issue during a PDP Congress in Rivers State, dismissing critics of his role in the government by saying, “Anyone angry with my position in Tinubu’s government should go and hug the transformer.”

Wike’s comments have sparked internal tensions within the PDP, leading to his summoning by the party’s disciplinary committee.