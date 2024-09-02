Menu
Political parties

Nigeria’s Opposition Leaders Mull Merger to Challenge APC in 2027 Elections

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s three leading opposition figures are considering forming a political alliance to address the country’s issues of hunger and insecurity ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Ibrahim Abdullahi, the deputy national spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), confirmed these discussions during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program.

Abdullahi revealed that PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) are in talks to set aside personal ambitions and unite to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He lamented that had the PDP managed internal conflicts more effectively, key figures like former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, Kwankwaso, and Obi might have remained within the party, potentially changing the outcome of the last election.

“We’ve lost Kwankwaso, we’ve lost Peter Obi, all of these people. Imagine if they were in the party, we would have won the elections,” Abdullahi said. He pointed out that just one of these political heavyweights could have closed the gap that allowed the APC’s Bola Tinubu to claim victory in the 2023 presidential race.

When asked about efforts to bring Obi, Kwankwaso, and Wike back into the PDP, Abdullahi affirmed ongoing discussions. “You will see Peter Obi discussing with Atiku, you will see Peter Obi meeting with Nasir El-Rufai. We are doing the best we can in the situation we have found ourselves,” he assured, emphasizing a commitment to overcoming the party’s challenges.

In the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu won 12 of Nigeria’s 36 states, securing nearly two million more votes than his closest competitor, Atiku Abubakar, who garnered just under seven million votes. Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, who had left the PDP months before the election, earned over six million and nearly 1.5 million votes, respectively.

Addressing the potential merger’s impact on the PDP’s 2027 strategy, Abdullahi suggested that one of

