Nigeria’s Lagos State Faces Building Collapse Crisis: One Collapse Every Two Weeks in 2024

In Lagos, Nigeria’s megacity, a building has collapsed every two weeks on average this year, underscoring a severe failure in governance and regulatory oversight. The human cost of these collapses, though unquantifiable, reflects a deepening crisis as lives are lost beneath the rubble and allegations of corner-cutting by contractors persist.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The city has experienced at least 90 building collapses in the past 12 years, resulting in over 350 deaths, according to the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria. The 2021 collapse of a 21-storey block in Ikoyi, which killed 42 people, remains one of the most notorious incidents. Sunday Femi, who was close to the site during the disaster, recalls the devastation and ongoing local discussions about the tragedy.

Despite regulations and maintenance schedules, the enforcement of safety standards is inadequate. The investigation into the Ikoyi collapse has been stalled, with the report still with the state governor since 2022, and the recommendations have not been made public. Lagos state authorities have not released the report, despite repeated requests from the BBC.

Chief Magistrate Oyetade Komolafe’s 2022 judgment condemned the collapse as a result of government negligence, highlighting the failure of agencies responsible for overseeing construction. Lagos, with a booming population exceeding 20 million, is experiencing rapid growth and increased demand for housing and commercial property, leading to a constant state of construction.

The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Agency and Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) are supposed to oversee building approvals and inspections, but often these procedures are neglected. LASBCA spokesperson Olusegun Olaoye blames a lack of resources for the inadequate enforcement, admitting that the current 300 inspectors are insufficient for the state’s needs.

Experts, including architect Muhammad Danmarya, argue that Lagos needs thousands of inspectors to manage the high volume of construction. The prevalence of violations, including sub-standard materials and poorly trained workers, contributes to the frequent collapses. Laborers like Habu Isah, who receive minimal training, highlight the systemic issues within the industry.

The lack of legal action against violators further exacerbates the problem. LASBCA admits there have been no prosecutions related to building collapses. Alleged political influence also obstructs legal accountability, with powerful individuals often avoiding consequences for violations.

With 19 building collapses recorded so far this year by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the trend shows no sign of abating. The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria acknowledges a lack of resources and expertise to address the crisis effectively. In the absence of significant changes, the pattern of construction-related fatalities is likely to continue.

Culled from BBC