Nigeria’s Bolaji wins first badminton medal for Africa

PARIS, Sept 2 – Mariam Eniola Bolaji of Nigeria made history on Monday by becoming the first African athlete to win a badminton medal at either the Olympics or Paralympics. The 18-year-old secured a bronze medal in the women’s singles SL3 event at the Paris Paralympics after defeating Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna with a commanding 21-9, 21-9 victory.

This milestone achievement comes three years after the tragic death of her coach, Bello Oyebanji, in a road accident while she was preparing for the Tokyo Paralympics.