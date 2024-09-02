Nigerians Demand Accountability as FG Allocates $800 Million to Power Infrastructure

Nigerians Demand Accountability and Transparency as FG Allocates $800 Million to Boost Electricity Distribution Infrastructure

The Federal Government of Nigeria is allocating $800 million to enhance the country’s electricity distribution infrastructure under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), according to Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu. The funds will be divided equally between two projects: $400 million for Lot 2, covering the Benin, Port Harcourt, and Enugu Distribution Companies (DISCOs), and another $400 million for Lot 3, targeting the Abuja, Kaduna, Jos, and Kano DISCOs.

During a facility tour at TBEA Southern Power Transmission and Distribution Industry in Beijing, China, Adelabu revealed that Nigeria’s electricity generation had peaked at 5,170 megawatts. However, 1,400 megawatts were curtailed due to the inability of DISCOs to absorb the supply. As the government aims to boost generation to 6,000 megawatts by the end of the year, Nigerians are demanding accountability and transparency in how funds are used to upgrade and expand the power infrastructure.

Adelabu highlighted that challenges in the power sector stem partly from the outdated and fragile state of transmission and distribution networks. He noted that more than 59 percent of Nigerian industries operate off the grid, finding the national grid unreliable. Many have resorted to self-generated power solutions, raising concerns about energy efficiency and sustainability.

The Minister emphasized the current administration’s commitment to transforming the power sector. Efforts are underway to restore confidence among consumers, particularly industrial users, by improving power reliability. Reflecting on Nigeria’s power generation history, Adelabu noted that it took over 35 years to increase from 2,000 to 4,000 megawatts. Yet, within a year of the current administration, an additional 1,000 megawatts was achieved, reaching 5,170 megawatts.

Despite these gains, Nigerians demand accountability and transparency in the implementation of power projects to ensure that the benefits reach all citizens and industries. As part of the broader plan, the government aims to achieve 6,000 megawatts of power by year-end through a combination of hydroelectric and gas-fired plants. The long-term goal is to generate, transmit, and distribute 30 gigawatts by 2030, with 30 percent derived from renewable energy sources like small hydroelectric dams, solar power, and wind farms.

To support this vision, Adelabu discussed the construction of a super grid, acknowledging that the current national grid cannot support future power sector goals. The proposed Western and Eastern super grids will aim to enhance the transmission network, stabilize the national grid, and increase its capacity and flexibility.

Huang Hanjie, president of TBEA, pledged continued support for Nigeria’s energy vision. TBEA, which operates in over 100 countries, is actively engaged in projects such as the Omotosho power plant in Ondo State, managed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

With the majority of required approvals secured, the government expects to finalize the remaining steps soon. However, as these projects progress, Nigerians will continue to demand transparency in project execution to ensure funds are used effectively and to prevent mismanagement.