Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Diaspora News

Nigerian Woman Arrested in Canada for Threatening to Poison Yoruba and Benin Ethnic Groups

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Toronto Police have arrested a 46-year-old Nigerian woman, Amaka Sonnberger, based in Canada, for allegedly threatening to poison Yoruba and Benin people in Nigeria. According to a statement released on the Toronto Police Service website on Sunday, Sonnberger is set to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice today.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Earlier reports revealed that Sonnberger, in a viral TikTok video, made inflammatory remarks against the Yoruba, swearing to poison Yoruba and Benin individuals at her workplace. She claimed her comments were in retaliation for perceived hostility towards the Igbo community. In the video, she was heard saying, “Record me very well; it’s time to start poisoning the Yoruba and the Benin. Put poison for all una food for work. Put poison for una water, make una dey kpai one by one.”

The police statement outlined that Sonnberger’s arrest was related to a hate-motivated threat investigation following a report received on August 28, 2024. Authorities allege that around August 25, 2024, Sonnberger posted online threats targeting specific members of the Nigerian community. She was taken into custody on September 1, 2024, and is charged with uttering threats. The investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offense.

Toronto Police have urged anyone with information to contact them directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers. The police emphasized that suspected hate-motivated offenses might be investigated by the Hate Crime Unit and, if proven, hate will be considered an aggravating factor in sentencing.

On August 28, the chair of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, identified Sonnberger as the individual behind the threatening comments. In response, the Nigerian House of Representatives sent a letter to the Canadian government, urging an investigation into Sonnberger’s actions, which they described as constituting a threat to Nigerians of Yoruba and Benin descent. The letter stated that her remarks advocate violence and genocide, violating Canadian and international laws aimed at preventing racial discrimination and violence.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
PDP Summons FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Over Alleged Anti-Party Remarks
Next article
Tigran Gambaryan: Medical records confirm surgery is needed but prosecution opposes bail
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Declare British National Andrew Wynne Wanted for Alleged Coup Plot Against President Tinubu

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Nigeria Police Force has declared Andrew Wynne, also...

Tigran Gambaryan faces 20-year sentence for money laundering, echoing diaspora Nigerians in U.S. jails.

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disputed...

Tigran Gambaryan: Medical records confirm surgery is needed but prosecution opposes bail

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
September 2nd 2024 ABUJA – At the court in...

PDP Summons FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Over Alleged Anti-Party Remarks

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned Nyesom Wike,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Declare British National Andrew Wynne Wanted for Alleged Coup Plot...

By Naija247news - 0