Nigerian Wife of Briton Andrew Wynne Claims Husband Is Wrongly Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Tinubu Government

By: By Naija247news

Date:

The Nigerian wife of British national Andrew Wynne has spoken out, asserting that her husband is being falsely accused of attempting to overthrow Nigeria’s democratically elected government. In an exclusive interview with Channels Television, she expressed deep concern over the allegations, which she believes are rooted in personal grievances rather than truth.

“My husband, Andrew Wynne, is being wrongfully accused,” she stated. “The real issue behind these allegations is a financial dispute with a Nigerian individual named Mr. Olumide, who owes my husband money and is now trying to use these charges to have him removed from the country.”

She explained that Andrew, who has lived and worked in Nigeria for many years, had previously operated a bookshop at the NLC offices in Abuja without attracting any negative attention from security forces. “Andrew has been in Nigeria for 25 years and has always conducted himself lawfully. The accusations against him are baseless and driven by this debt dispute,” she added.

The wife also mentioned that Andrew was in the UK for a scheduled visit and had planned to return around late September. “He is not fleeing any charges. He had to return to the UK as planned, but this issue is being blown out of proportion,” she said.

She expressed hope that the truth would prevail and that her husband would be cleared of these allegations. “Andrew has never been involved in any illegal activities. This situation is a serious misrepresentation of who he really is,” she concluded.

