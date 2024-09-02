Menu
Hollywood

Nigerian Obi Ndefo, Hollywood Actor Best Known for “Dawson’s Creek,” Passes Away at 51

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Obi Ndefo, renowned for his role as Bodie Wells on “Dawson’s Creek,” has died at the age of 51. The news was shared by his sister, Nkem Ndefo, in a heartfelt Facebook post on Saturday. She expressed her deep sorrow over the loss of her younger brother and hoped he had finally found peace. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Ndefo began his Hollywood career in the mid-‘90s with minor roles on shows like “Star Trek: Voyager,” “3rd Rock From the Sun,” and “Angel,” before gaining prominence on “Dawson’s Creek.” He appeared in 10 episodes as Bodie Wells, a character who was romantically involved with Nina Repeta’s Bessie Potter.

Mary-Margaret Humes, who portrayed Dawson’s mother on the show, paid tribute to Ndefo, describing him as a bright, shining light despite the challenges he faced. Notably, in 2019, Ndefo lost both his legs in a tragic accident when a driver struck him while he was unloading groceries, resulting in the amputation of one leg and the loss of the other.

Ndefo used his experiences to support others through his podcast, which focused on overcoming major trauma.

Emman Tochi
