Military High Command Denies Reports of 150 Abducted in Sokoto State

The Military High Command has refuted claims that terrorists abducted 150 people in Gobir, Sokoto State. In a statement signed by Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, the military clarified that a widely circulated video showing mass killing and burial did not occur in Nigeria but in a neighboring African country.

General Buba explained that on August 29, 2024, around 5 p.m., troops from OPERATION HADARIN DAJI stationed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Zurmi, Zamfara State, conducted a patrol to disrupt terrorist activities in Kwashabawa Village. During the operation, two MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicles became stuck in swampy terrain due to heavy rains. The troops dismounted and demobilized the MRAPs when they were unable to recover them, a measure taken to prevent the vehicles from being seized and used by terrorists.

General Buba urged Nigerians to be vigilant and not fall for terrorist tactics aimed at spreading misinformation, disinformation, and fake news as part of their propaganda efforts.