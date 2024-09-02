Katsina Governor Orders Investigation into Government House Fire

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has established a committee to investigate the recent fire at the Government House, also known as the Muhammadu Buhari House. The blaze, which damaged the mini chamber attached to the Governor’s office, was quickly controlled by federal and state firefighters before it could spread further.

In a statement issued on Monday by Abdullahi Aliyu Yar’adua, Director of Press to the Secretary to the State Government, the governor’s office announced the formation of the committee. The panel is tasked with identifying any lapses that contributed to the fire, recommending measures to prevent future incidents, and providing other necessary recommendations.

The committee, led by the Head of Civil Service and including Commissioners for various departments, as well as the State Commander of the Federal Fire Service, is expected to complete its investigation and report within a week. The Governor expressed full confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver a thorough assessment and effective recommendations.