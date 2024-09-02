Ghana Coaches, Including Ex-Premier League Defender John Paintsil, Stable After Car Crash

Three Ghanaian football coaches, including former Premier League defender John Paintsil, are in stable condition following a car accident. Head coach Otto Addo, assistant coach Paintsil, and goalkeeping coach Fatawu Dauda were returning from a scouting trip after attending a club game in Ghana when their vehicle swerved to avoid a head-on collision with a pick-up truck that had veered into their lane.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) remains optimistic that all three will recover in time to lead the team in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola on Thursday and Niger on Monday.

Paintsil, 43, had a notable playing career in the Premier League, representing West Ham, Fulham, and Leicester between 2006 and 2012. Otto Addo, 49, a former player and assistant coach for Borussia Dortmund, is currently in his second stint as the head coach of Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars.

In a statement, the GFA said, “The team had been on an official assignment, observing the Champion of Champions clash between FC Samartex 1996 and Nsoatreman FC. We are happy to report that all three members of the technical team are in stable condition and will undergo further medical assessments, as a precautionary measure, upon their return to Accra.”