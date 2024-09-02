Menu
Search
Subscribe
Other Sports

Former Footballer Sol Bamba Dies at 39, Clubs Pay Tribute

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Sol Bamba, the former defender for clubs including Leeds United, Leicester City, Cardiff City, and Hibernian, has died at the age of 39. The Ivory Coast centre-back, who began his career at Paris St-Germain and also played for Dunfermline and Middlesbrough, was a key part of Cardiff City’s promotion to the Premier League in 2018. After overcoming non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021, Bamba had been working at Turkish club Adanaspor, which announced his passing on Saturday night.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement, Adanaspor said, “Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the match against Manisa on Friday, was taken to hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there. Our condolences to his family and our community.” Cardiff City described Bamba as a “club legend,” praising his leadership and impact both on and off the field. Leeds United, where Bamba served as captain from 2015 to 2016, also expressed their sorrow, stating, “Rest in peace, Sol, you will be forever in our hearts.”

Bamba’s career spanned several clubs and countries, including stints at Trabzonspor in Turkey and Palermo in Italy before his time at Leeds and Cardiff. Known for his engaging personality and strong leadership, he made a significant impact at every club he represented. His courage in battling cancer and his contributions to football have left a lasting legacy.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerians Demand Accountability as FG Allocates $800 Million to Power Infrastructure
Next article
‘This is my last year’ – Mohamed Salah Hints at Leaving Liverpool, No Contract Talks Yet
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian fintech chief fined $250mn after holdings described as a ‘fiction’

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
A US federal court has imposed fines exceeding $250...

Nigeria’s Lagos State Faces Building Collapse Crisis: One Collapse Every Two Weeks in 2024

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
In Lagos, Nigeria’s megacity, a building has collapsed every...

‘This is my last year’ – Mohamed Salah Hints at Leaving Liverpool, No Contract Talks Yet

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Mohamed Salah Hints at Leaving Liverpool, No Contract Talks...

Nigerians Demand Accountability as FG Allocates $800 Million to Power Infrastructure

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Nigerians Demand Accountability and Transparency as FG Allocates $800...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian fintech chief fined $250mn after holdings described as a ‘fiction’

Investigative News and Reports 0
A US federal court has imposed fines exceeding $250...

Nigeria’s Lagos State Faces Building Collapse Crisis: One Collapse Every Two Weeks in 2024

Real Estate 0
In Lagos, Nigeria’s megacity, a building has collapsed every...

‘This is my last year’ – Mohamed Salah Hints at Leaving Liverpool, No Contract Talks Yet

Other Sports 0
Mohamed Salah Hints at Leaving Liverpool, No Contract Talks...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian fintech chief fined $250mn after holdings described as a ‘fiction’

Emman Tochi - 0