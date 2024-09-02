Former Footballer Sol Bamba Dies at 39, Clubs Pay Tribute

Sol Bamba, the former defender for clubs including Leeds United, Leicester City, Cardiff City, and Hibernian, has died at the age of 39. The Ivory Coast centre-back, who began his career at Paris St-Germain and also played for Dunfermline and Middlesbrough, was a key part of Cardiff City’s promotion to the Premier League in 2018. After overcoming non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021, Bamba had been working at Turkish club Adanaspor, which announced his passing on Saturday night.

In a statement, Adanaspor said, “Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the match against Manisa on Friday, was taken to hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there. Our condolences to his family and our community.” Cardiff City described Bamba as a “club legend,” praising his leadership and impact both on and off the field. Leeds United, where Bamba served as captain from 2015 to 2016, also expressed their sorrow, stating, “Rest in peace, Sol, you will be forever in our hearts.”

Bamba’s career spanned several clubs and countries, including stints at Trabzonspor in Turkey and Palermo in Italy before his time at Leeds and Cardiff. Known for his engaging personality and strong leadership, he made a significant impact at every club he represented. His courage in battling cancer and his contributions to football have left a lasting legacy.