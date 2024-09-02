Federal High Court Orders Wheelchair for Binance Executive Tigran Gambaryan

A Federal High Court in Abuja has directed officials from the Nigerian Correctional Service at Kuje to provide a wheelchair for Tigran Gambaryan, the detained executive of Binance Holdings Limited. The order was issued by Justice Emeka Nwite on Monday after Gambaryan, who was using crutches, expressed concerns about his deteriorating health due to inadequate medical care at the facility.

Gambaryan, who has suffered from a herniated disc for the past 12 years, reported that his condition had worsened while in custody. He informed the court that he now has difficulty walking and requested a wheelchair, which his counsel had previously sought. Justice Nwite questioned the prison officials about the denial of the wheelchair and ordered that one be provided immediately.

The trial, however, was postponed due to the absence of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) officials who were subpoenaed to present certain documents. The proceedings have been rescheduled to Wednesday, September 4, 2024.