Tinubunomics Policies

Electoral Committee Proposes Salary Cuts for Legislators and Executives to Reduce Costs of governance

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The Joint Committee on Electoral Matters has proposed a reduction in the salaries of legislators by 30% and executives by 40% to curb governmental expenses. This suggestion was made on Monday during an interactive session with the judiciary and political parties, led by Senator Sharafadeen Alli, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, as part of the National Assembly’s review and amendment of the Electoral Act 2022.

During the session, political parties also recommended that all elections—presidential, National Assembly, governorship, and State Houses of Assembly—be held on the same day. They argued that the current staggered election schedule is not cost-effective. Another proposal involved linking continuous voter registration to the National Identity Number (NIN) to enhance security and reduce registration costs.

Among the 35 proposals presented during the three-day retreat, the registered political parties, represented by the IPAC Chair, also suggested that the appointment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman should no longer be the prerogative of the executive. Instead, the position should be openly advertised to attract qualified candidates.

Senator Alli, Chairman of the Joint Committee, pledged to engage with INEC and Nigerians broadly to gather feedback. This approach aims to ensure smoother and more efficient elections in the future, minimizing disruptions and conflicts.

Nigeria’s Opposition Leaders Mull Merger to Challenge APC in 2027 Elections
Federal High Court Orders Wheelchair for Binance Executive Tigran Gambaryan
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

