China to Promote Green Tech Exports to African Leaders Amidst Looming Western Trade Restrictions

BEIJING/NAIROBI, Sept 2 (Reuters) – China is set to push for increased African imports of its green technologies, including electric vehicles and solar panels, during a summit with 50 African nations in Beijing this week. This move comes as China seeks to preempt Western curbs on its exports by offering more loans and investment opportunities to African countries.

The three-day summit, beginning Wednesday, aims to recalibrate China’s economic and trade ties with Africa. However, African leaders are expected to demand fulfillment of China’s previous commitments, such as the unfulfilled pledge from the 2021 summit to purchase $300 billion worth of African goods. They will also seek clarity on the status of incomplete Chinese-funded infrastructure projects, including critical rail links in East Africa.

China, which has been Africa’s largest lender, investor, and trade partner, is shifting focus away from large-scale infrastructure projects toward promoting its advanced green technologies. In line with this strategy, China has adjusted its loan conditions to prioritize investments in solar farms, electric vehicle plants, and 5G facilities, rather than traditional infrastructure like bridges and railways.

President Xi Jinping is expected to advocate for increased engagement in China’s green energy sector when he addresses leaders from across Africa, with only Eswatini absent due to its lack of diplomatic ties with Beijing. Meanwhile, China’s geopolitical rivals, including the United States and several European nations, have also been courting African leaders, highlighting the region’s growing strategic importance.

Despite China’s continued influence, African nations are expected to negotiate for a more balanced partnership that better serves their economic interests and addresses their debt concerns.