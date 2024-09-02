Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

China to Promote Green Tech Exports to African Leaders Amidst Looming Western Trade Restrictions

By: By Naija247news

Date:

BEIJING/NAIROBI, Sept 2 (Reuters) – China is set to push for increased African imports of its green technologies, including electric vehicles and solar panels, during a summit with 50 African nations in Beijing this week. This move comes as China seeks to preempt Western curbs on its exports by offering more loans and investment opportunities to African countries.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The three-day summit, beginning Wednesday, aims to recalibrate China’s economic and trade ties with Africa. However, African leaders are expected to demand fulfillment of China’s previous commitments, such as the unfulfilled pledge from the 2021 summit to purchase $300 billion worth of African goods. They will also seek clarity on the status of incomplete Chinese-funded infrastructure projects, including critical rail links in East Africa.

China, which has been Africa’s largest lender, investor, and trade partner, is shifting focus away from large-scale infrastructure projects toward promoting its advanced green technologies. In line with this strategy, China has adjusted its loan conditions to prioritize investments in solar farms, electric vehicle plants, and 5G facilities, rather than traditional infrastructure like bridges and railways.

President Xi Jinping is expected to advocate for increased engagement in China’s green energy sector when he addresses leaders from across Africa, with only Eswatini absent due to its lack of diplomatic ties with Beijing. Meanwhile, China’s geopolitical rivals, including the United States and several European nations, have also been courting African leaders, highlighting the region’s growing strategic importance.

Despite China’s continued influence, African nations are expected to negotiate for a more balanced partnership that better serves their economic interests and addresses their debt concerns.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Haruna Danyaya Appointed as 17th Emir of Ningi, Elevated to First-Class Traditional Ruler in Bauchi State
Next article
Nigeria-China Trade Imbalance: Addressing a $15 Billion Deficit Driven by Raw Material Exports and Manufactured Imports
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian fintech chief fined $250mn after holdings described as a ‘fiction’

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
A US federal court has imposed fines exceeding $250...

Nigeria’s Lagos State Faces Building Collapse Crisis: One Collapse Every Two Weeks in 2024

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
In Lagos, Nigeria’s megacity, a building has collapsed every...

‘This is my last year’ – Mohamed Salah Hints at Leaving Liverpool, No Contract Talks Yet

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Mohamed Salah Hints at Leaving Liverpool, No Contract Talks...

Former Footballer Sol Bamba Dies at 39, Clubs Pay Tribute

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Sol Bamba, the former defender for clubs including Leeds...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian fintech chief fined $250mn after holdings described as a ‘fiction’

Investigative News and Reports 0
A US federal court has imposed fines exceeding $250...

Nigeria’s Lagos State Faces Building Collapse Crisis: One Collapse Every Two Weeks in 2024

Real Estate 0
In Lagos, Nigeria’s megacity, a building has collapsed every...

‘This is my last year’ – Mohamed Salah Hints at Leaving Liverpool, No Contract Talks Yet

Other Sports 0
Mohamed Salah Hints at Leaving Liverpool, No Contract Talks...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian fintech chief fined $250mn after holdings described as a ‘fiction’

Emman Tochi - 0